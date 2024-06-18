Health officials hold awareness activities

Amritsar, June 17
District health department initiated various activities as part of the anti-malaria month in view of the upcoming monsoon season. The health officials stated that mosquito breeding would increase during the monsoon which would lead to an increase in the cases of malaria and dengue.
The officials said the drive aimed at educating residents about the causes of mosquito borne diseases. Civil Surgeon Dr Sumit Singh said that apart from awareness events, the department would also conduct inspections at various places and would issue challans to owners of those houses of offices where mosquito larvae were found.
He said mosquito borne diseases are easily preventable, provided one takes ample precautions to destroy breeding sites.
