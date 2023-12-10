Health wing seizes banned single-use plastic products

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 9

The health wing of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation seized a huge stock of single use plastic at Dhab Basti Ram area here on Saturday.

A team of the health wing led by Municipal Health Officer Dr Yogesh Arora and accompanied by chief sanitary inspector and sanitary inspectors raided a wholesale shop at Dhab Basti Ram and recovered single use plastic. Around 283 kg of single use plastic envelopes and 8 kg of plastic glasses and crockery were also seized in the warehouse of a shopkeeper in this market.

MC Health Officer Dr Yogesh Arora said the government had banned single-use plastic from June 2022. Despite that, many shopkeepers in the city were selling single use plastic. He said on the orders of the MC Commissioner, a campaign was launched against those selling single use plastic.

He said today a huge amount of single use plastic was recovered and a challan was also issued to the shopkeeper. He warned the shopkeepers against selling the banned single use plastic otherwise the goods would be confiscated by the municipal corporation and legal action taken against those selling single use plastic.

