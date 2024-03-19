Healthcare summit discusses issues of concern in private sector

Amritsar, March 18
A healthcare summit was organised under the banner of Sarv Rithu Seva Foundation (SRSF) and FICCI FLO Amritsar chapter on the subject ‘Shaping Healthcare Together’. It was attended by Dr Baljit Kaur, Minister for Women and Child Development, Punjab.
Senior doctors from the private sector discussed at length issues of concern. Some of the problems discussed included shortage of good staff in healthcare sector. “The major reason for the crunch is huge disparity in pay-scale of healthcare staff in private sector as compared to government sector or pay-scales offered abroad. Majority of the staff works in private sector only for experience, and once trained, moves to government sector or abroad for better pay-scales,” said Dr Ravneet Singh Grover, a senior pulmonologist, Medicaid Hospital. Other issues discussed included abolishing quackery.
