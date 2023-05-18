Healthy diet can prevent hypertension

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

On World Hypertension Day, the Health Department organised an event during which experts linked hypertension to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy habits. The experts said a change in lifestyle could improve the quality of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said a healthy diet coupled with a light exercise routinue could save people from lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and high blood pressure. He added that in the present scenario, the physical labour was almost zero in most of the jobs while the dietary habits have changed because which diseases such as hypertension are becoming.