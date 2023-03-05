Healthy diet, regular exercise can prevent obesity, says expert

Amritsar, March 4
Obesity is a rising concern globally and India is no exception to this silent killer, stated Dr Nitin Gupta, endocrinologist at Fortis Escorts Hospital here, while addressing an awareness event organised to mark World Obesity Day here on Saturday.
Dr Gupta said the condition is associated with excess body fat, leading to ailments such as cardiovascular diseases, type-2 diabetes, sleep apnea, dyslipidemia, depression, non-alcoholic fatty liver, atherosclerosis, reproductive diseases, chronic kidney diseases, reduced life expectancy and cancer.
“The reported prevalence of obesity among urban Indian adults has increased from 22.9 per cent in 2006 to 32.5 per cent in 2018,” he said.
To keep obesity in check, people must aim for a balanced BMI (Body Mass Index) through regular exercise and healthy eating habits, the doctor added.
“It is essential to create awareness about morbid obesity in Punjab and promote healthy lifestyles to combat the rising prevalence of obesity. A healthy diet and regular exercise can help prevent obesity and related health complications,” he said.
In severe cases, bariatric surgery can be an effective solution to achieve long-term weight loss and improve overall health, the doctor said.
