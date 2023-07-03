Heaps of garbage welcome visitors at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar Park

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 2

Damaged swings and equipment at the open air gym of a park at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar on Majithia Road have been crying for attention. Though the flora at the park is being maintained well by local residents and the MC, heaps of dry leaves and garbage welcome residents and visitors.

A fair number of residents visit the park daily for walking and other fitness-related activities. Noting the people’s interest in these activities, a local politician made efforts to install an open air gym for exercise inside the park.

Initially, the gym was functioning well but later, parts of machines got damaged. Now, many of these are lying defunct and visitors want the authorities to replace these machines or repair them.

“The park development committee makes efforts to maintain the park. But there are some issues, especially with the open air gym. Its defunct machinery should be repaired immediately,” said Mahinder Singh, a resident.

“The park lacks cleanliness. Heaps of garbage can be seen around the park. Some of the residents come along with their dogs. This should be restricted. The garbage should be collected by the solid waste management company on daily basis to keep the park clean. Swings should be installed for children by the authorities,” said Vikas Kumar, another resident.