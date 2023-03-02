Heart valve surgery now possible through small cuts: Health experts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

A heart valve surgery is the second most common heart operation after a bypass surgery, noted some health experts during an event organised by Ivy Hospital to create public awareness. The doctors stated that various causes like birth defects, infections and an advanced age can lead to heart valve problems.

Dr Pankaj Goel, chief heart surgeon at Ivy Hospital said that there are many misconceptions about heart valve surgery among the people.

The Rheumatic heart disease remains the most common cause, he said while adding that patients usually have progressive shortness of breath or palpitations. Initial stages are managed with medicines but eventually a heart valve surgery is required, he explained.

He added that during a surgery, the valve could be repaired or replaced, depending on the severity of the damage. Dr Goel also emphasised that now valve surgery is possible through small cuts. Sanjay Roy, facility director said that the hospital is committed to providing the best healthcare services in the region.