Heath Dept staff observe 2 hour pen-down strike

Tarn Taran, January 10
Employees of the Heath Department under the banner of the Punjab State Aids Control Employees Welfare Association observed a two-hour pen-down strike against their retrenchment from service.
The employees held a protest in the office of the Civil Surgeon. Harjit Singh, district president of the association, while addressing on the occasion, said they had been working under the Union Government’ National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) for the last 12 years on meagre salary. The state government had never thought of regularisation of their service.
He condemned the state government for its proposed move to terminate them from the service. He said a few state governments had regularised the service of employees working under the NACO.
The employees demanded regularisation of their services.
