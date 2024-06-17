Heatwave affects normal life in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 16

Normal life has been thrown out of gear in the district because of the intense heat. The mercury touched the 44 degree Celsius mark accompanied by a severe heat wave that has not just affected life in general but even cattle and crops too. The roads wore a deserted look and customers were hardly visible at shops. Bau, a vegetable-rehri operator, said customer come only during the early hours or late in the evening when weather is cool.

Farmer Jetinder Singh of Rasulpur said the heat wave and long power cuts was making the life of farmers miserable as the farms were not being ready to sow paddy and even the paneeri of basmati was being ruined because of the hot weather. The milk yield of cattle has decreased and even the migrant labour which used to come to sow paddy is not seen. To make matters worse, the local labour left this work in the last few years.

Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer from Rattoke, said the vegetable crops have been ruined and their prices skyrocketed. Very few passengers are seen in buses and local trains.

Civil Surgeon Dr Bharat Bhushan advised the people to remain indoors and come out only in case of an emergency. He advised the people to wear full sleeve clothes and consume fluids frequently. The Civil Surgeon said that it is preferable to cover the head and avoid direct sunlight on the body.

