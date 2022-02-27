Heavy rain disrupts normal life in Tarn Taran; trees uprooted

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, February 26

Normal life was badly affected due to high-velocity winds and heavy rainfall that started on Friday night.

The high-velocity winds followed by heavy rain started at midnight and lasted till the early morning. A large number of roadside trees were uprooted on the Tarn Taran-Patti road, Amritsar-Khemkaran state Highway No. 354, National Highway No. 54 and other link roads.

Tarsem Kumar, Senior Executive Engineer of the local city division, said the winds caused disruption in power supply at several places and the power

was restored on Saturday with the sincere efforts of

the employees.

People had to face hardship due to the faulty drainage system in rural and urban areas. As a result, waterlogging was witnessed all round.

There were reports of wheat crop loss in several villages. Two acres of standing wheat crop of Harjinder Singh of Chamba Kalan village was flattened. At several other villages, farmers who had sown early wheat crop and watered it recently was flattened too.

Jagwinder Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, said Tarn Taran tehsil reported 18 mm rain, Patti 14 mm and Khadoor Sahib 8 mm.

He said the rain was beneficial for wheat crop as the threat of yellow rust had been abolished and crop was watered.

The rainwater accumulated on roads and other places due to faulty arrangement of drains.

On the Jhabal-Amritsar bypass in Tarn Taran, commuters were stuck in knee-deep water.