Help desk set up at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 30

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami today inaugurated a special help desk at the Golden Temple after the ardas (prayer) here today.

The dedicated desk, set up for providing information to the devotees arriving from all over the world, has been set up at the entrance plaza of the Golden Temple.

The attendants deputed on the desk will give information to the arriving sangat about the history of Harmandir Sahib, besides other Sikh shrines, langar (community kitchen) and sarais (inns).

Dhami said, “The Golden Temple is the centre of devotion for people from across the world. Those, especially belonging to Punjab, often face hesitation and problems due to lack of ‘Gurmaryada’ knowledge. Therefore, the desk has been set up with trained staff to guide them.”

The SGPC president said although the information centre was already providing its services to the devotees, but a need was felt for an open desk in public spaces for easy approachability and visitors’ convenience.

He said religious literature would also be provided to the devotees at these desks, which would include booklets having information about Sikh faith and history and maryada (conduct) of Harmandir Sahib. He added that the religious literature would be provided in multiple languages.

He said at present, only one help desk has been started and another one would be set up towards the langar hall soon.

SGPC executive members Harjap Singh Sultanwind and Amarjit Singh Bandala, information official Jaswinder Singh Jassi and manager of Golden Temple Sulakhan Singh Bhangali were present on the occasion.

Dhami said it was highly unfortunate that the sangat was harassed and their movement was stopped by the administration during the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on the day of the first Parkash Purb of Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple. He said the political leaders should visit to pay obeisance at the Guru’s house as a humble Sikh and not in an authoritarian manner.

He said the first Parkash Purb of Guru Granth Sahib was an important day for the devotees, when lakhs of pilgrims visit the Golden Temple to express their devotion.

#Golden Temple Amritsar #harjinder singh dhami #SGPC #Sikhs