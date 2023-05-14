Help popularise ASR technique: Phoolka to Akal Takht Jathedar

Amritsar, May 13
After meeting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh here on Saturday, HS Phoolka, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, requested him to utilise his influence among Sikh farmers to popularise the anaerobic sowing of rice (ASR) technique of paddy growing which consumes less water than conventional method and give more yield.
Leading a delegation comprising farmers and agriculture scientists Dr Avtar Singh and Dr Chaman Lal Vashisht, Phoolka handed over a representation to the Jathedar to popularise the ASR technique.
The latter assured him that farmers would be made aware of the technique to reduce their input cost and increase the yield.
Phoolka said the technique required to sow seed on a raised bed which would reduce requirement of seeds from nearly 50 kg to 1.5 kg on an acre. Similarly, consumption of pesticide and fertiliser would come down to 10 per cent of what is it being used today. He said water consumption would also come down drastically.
A participant of the delegation, Rajinder Singh Pannu of Mehta village, said he grew 1509 basmati on an acre of land with the ASR technique which gave a yield of 20 quintal. “Its fine quality fetched him a price of Rs 3,460 and the rest of basmati grown through traditional method did not give superior quality basmati. It was sold at Rs 2,900 per quintal,”he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Karnataka poll results: 'Vocal for local' trumps BJP's national pitch
Congress wins most of ST seats, a huge dent to PM’s tribal p...
Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh
AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...