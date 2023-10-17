Helped set up CIPET, expand city airport

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, October 16

Locals recall the contribution of former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India MS Gill, who passed away in Delhi, for the development of Amritsar. Son of an Army officer and hailing from a village in Tarn Taran district, he scripted success in his chosen career.

Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi, while paying tributes to the departed soul, recalled that Gill used his MPLAD funds on the development of educational institutions in his native and border district of Tarn Taran. His father Colonel Partap Singh Gill was also a distinguished personality of the area. He was also instrumental in establishing several Central government projects in Amritsar.

Manmohan Singh Brar and Jatinder Pal Singh, while recalling the contribution of Gill, said that as Union Minister of Petroleum, Gill allocated the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) to Amritsar.

Harjap Singh Aujla and Dr Charanjit Singh Gumtala, eminent personalities from the city, said Manohar Singh Gill was instrumental in setting up two electric crematoriums, one in Amritsar and the other in Tarn Taran.

Harinder Pal Singh said that being the chief of parliamentary committee for development of Amritsar airport, he used his good offices to ensure an Amritsar-Sharjah flight and the overall development of Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport. The Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) also mourned the his demise here today.

#Tarn Taran