Tarn Taran Diary

Helping the poor & needy

Helping the poor & needy

The kids who were sent to a 'Bal Ghar' by the District Child Security Unit of the Department of Social Security and Development of Women and Children. Photo by writer

The District Child Security Unit of the Department of Social Security and Development of Women and Children is doing a remarkable job by assuring secure life for deserving hapless children also during the Covid pandemic. Recently, the unit sent two children to the “Bal Ghar” where they would stay up to the age of 18 years. The father of these two children had died and their mother left the home and went to some unknown place. The unit came to know about the kids from the child helpline no. 1098 and sent the kids to “Bal Ghar”. The district children security unit and the children welfare society always resolve the issues brought to their notice at the earliest. They come to the aid of children who face hardships and other issues such as food insecurity. During the lockdown period, the department did much to ensure regular study of kids, supply of ration etc. to the deserving children. The district authorities of the department extended help to 64 children with single parent and three Covid victim children. These children are covered under different schemes of the Centre and the state government which include Rs 1,500 monthly pension, Rs 50,000 ex-gratia, Rs 5 lakh under the Sarbat Health Insurance Scheme, ration, Ashirvad scheme etc. Theree orphan children had been given Rs 10 lakh from the Prime Minister Care Fund for Children besides, free school education. District Child Security Officer Rajesh Kumar said “Bal Ghar” was the need of the hour for the district as such problems come to the notice of the department.

‘Jhugian wale’ cry for attention

Residents of the Muradpur locality of Tarn Taran. Photo by writer

Various policies of the Centre and the state government to educate all sections of the society proved to be of no use to residents of Muradpur locality of Tarn Taran town, also called as “Jhugian Wale”. Salwinder Singh (28), Deep (22), Vicky (20), Vanjara (14) and others of the locality were among many others who have never visited a school. Different schemes of the state and the Centre such as Each one teach one, Sarav Sikhia Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and recently introduced Samagra Sikhsa Abhiyan etc. have proved of no use for this section. There are over 500 families of this community living at different places in the town. Salwinder and others said study had never come in their luck as their main task had been to earn something to run their daily expenditure. Some of these families are residing in the land of the Northern Railway and have always been under a threat as the Railway Department often tries to dislocate them to get the land vacated for different schemes of the Railway. (Bibi) Kanti (55), who is a leader of the families, said she was in her childhood when these “Safaida” trees were planted and sine then no one of the locality had went to school for education. She said with the change of circumstances, few children had started going to school a year back and added that the government had never thought of providing them with basic amenities. She said residents of the locality go for natural call in the open in nearby cover of elephant grass where addict are often seen taking drugs. She demanded that the residents be given houses and a school be opened for their kids. Some of these families were living on the roadsides at the National Highway No. 54 and at other places in the town.

Theft of trees

 A stolen log found near the Mand area. Photo by writer

The Forest Department was much perturbed over the theft of trees from a common land particularly from the sides of rivers, canals and other land belonging to the distributor system of canal water. There are reports that persons indulging in distillation of illegal liquor in the Mand area use trees for the illegal work as firewood. The police had registered a case of tree theft recently. Rayya branch Range Officer Sunil Kumar said during the past four months, 18 full grown trees from the sides of the Sabhra Branch Canal (SBC) near Fazalpur–Mianwind villages had been stolen. He said tree stealing was a routine work and the Forest Department had often complained to the police regarding this. It was a well known fact that the Mand area, the interior portion of the Beas and Sutlej, where distillation of illegal liquor was easy under the cover of elephant grass and trees of the department, were used for the work .Trees were stolen mostly at the night. Illegal liquor was supplied to different parts of the state from the area. The section indulging in this work covers miles of route on foot to dodge the police and other forces.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Bill Gates 'poured' millions into attacking Elon Musk, Tesla CEO tweets ‘wait until you find out what he put in your vaccine’

2
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu has been entrusted with this job in Patiala jail; find out how much he will earn

3
Nation

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files nomination for Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party support

4
Ludhiana

Elderly couple found murdered in Punjab’s Ludhiana

5
Trending

UK man ends 10-year relationship with wife; elopes with Ukrainian refugee woman 10 days after she moves into their house

6
Nation

General Court Martial holds Major General guilty of indecent conduct with girls, corruption

7
Punjab

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'

8
Punjab

4 months after Kartarpur reunion with brother, Pakistani man visits ancestral village in Bathinda

9
Nation

Court hands life term to Yasin Malik in terror-funding case, says crime intended to strike at idea of India

10
Haryana

Haryana's Capt Abhilasha Barak creates history; becomes first woman Army copter pilot

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings
Punjab

Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu to get Rosemary tea in morning and Chamomile tea at bedtime in jail

Finding mother’s phone unlocked, toddler places order for 31 cheeseburgers, leaves generous tip as well
Trending

Finding mother's phone unlocked, toddler places order for 31 cheeseburgers, leaves generous tip as well

Top News

ED raids multiple locations in money-laundering probe linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, others

ED raids multiple locations in money-laundering probe linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, others

Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched afte...

Many feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir

Many feared dead as taxi-van skids off high-altitude pass in Kashmir

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his ‘group of 4’

Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'

Singla’s house searched, bank details procured

To save Aravallis, safari on the cards

To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh

Will spread over 10,000 acres

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Reunited with brother 4 months ago at Kartarpur Sahib

Cities

View All

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Pathankot cops bust 'politically backed' gambling racket

Astray fires from wheat fields destroying green cover

'Collect biomedical waste from houses'

DAC fully equipped, but other buildings sans facilities

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Most buildings not fire-safe

Most buildings in Chandigarh not fire-safe

Chandigarh Housing Board auction turns out to be flop show

Mohali: Five of Lakhvir Singh Landa gang land in police net

Chandigarh cyber crime cell arrests 4 fraudsters

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

MPs need to apply for visa note, inform MEA in advance

MPs need to apply for visa note, inform MEA in advance

Juveniles held for planning to kill notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana's father

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

Clue from drunk friend leads police to the killers of 23-year-old man

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Man shot dead in Banga village

Man shot dead in Banga village

Vigilance nabs ASI taking Rs 40K as bribe in Jalandhar

Upset over being scolded, 15-year-old leaves home

Rs 4.96 crore to be spent on flood prevention near Gidderpindi

11 acres freed from illegal occupants

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

No Covid death in Ludhiana district for over a month

Ludhiana development authority officials in the dock

11 years on, bypass in Ludhiana awaits recarpeting

School buses challaned in Ludhiana

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal

Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building

Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation