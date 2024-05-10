Helpline to fix citizens’ issues in time-bound manner begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

In a significant initiative — aimed at enhancing community engagement and addressing citizens’ problems on priority — started by the district administration, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Thursday launched a helpline (WhatsApp) number (79738-67446) and designated a representative from the administration to take complaints through calls and ensure their solution within a stipulated time period.

The purpose of the move is not only to resolve citizens’ complaints efficiently and in a timely manner but also to facilitate the citizen-administration collaboration.

Chaitanya Sehgal, an intern of Public Policy at the DC office and a student of journalism from DAV College, has been designated as the representative who would register complaints through calls. “On the first day, we have received 11-12 calls from citizens and most of the complaints received were about garbage collection glitches and waste management issues. The complaints have been documented and now will be forwarded to the DC and further routed to officials and departments concerned for their timely resolution,” shared Chaitanya.

The representative will also prepare an area-wise details of civic issues and complaints received through the helpline numbers. Voice of Amritsar, a non-profit formed by citizens collective, will be collaborating with the district administration to ensure that the helpline numbers and information is disseminated through the city. “Many a time, problems are regarding garbage piles and other civic issues, but no one is held accountable and these remain unresolved. We hope through this initiative, these problems can be solved by the administration,” said Indu Aurora, president, VOA.

While successive governments have failed to resolve these issues due to the MC failure, lack of political will and regulation, the move could just be another step towards a possible solution.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#WhatsApp