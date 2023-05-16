Heritage blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 15

In the Heritage Street blasts case, the city police recreated a scene of throwing explosives down from the Saragarhi parking lot at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple on Sunday. During this, the police also brought the main accused of the blasts, Azadbir Singh, to the spot. The entire scene was recreated by Azadbir Singh under the supervision of the police. Not only this, the angle from which the photograph was taken was also scrutinised.

Police officials were not allowed to capture the scene for the media. At present, all five accused are being interrogated by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).

During the investigation, it was found that before the blast and arrest, Azadbir Singh of Baba Bakala had spent a day in Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur respectively. The police suspect that Azadbir Singh had links with the smugglers involved in cross-border drug smuggling.

The police are also investigating the call details and call locations of Azadbir Singh and Amrik Singh for the last three months to know their links, contacts and area of the movement.

It is worth mentioning here that Azadbir Singh, Amrik Singh, firecracker dealer Sahib Singh alias Saba, Dharminder Singh and Harpreet Singh were arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in the three blasts near the Golden Temple last week. Accused Azadbir Singh and Amarjit Singh along with their two accomplices had bought explosives from firecracker dealer Sahib Singh.