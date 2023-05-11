Heritage Street: Intensive checking troubles Amritsar hoteliers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

Proprietors of hotels situated on both sides of the Heritage Street are complaining of intensive checking measures introduced in the wake of twin blasts. The hoteliers said they were not able to receive huge consignments brought in auto-rickshaws.

Hotelier Satnam Singh Kanda said his family members and staff had to show identity proofs, especially Aadhaar cards, at police barricades. Rickshaws carrying commodities for hotels required special permission to cross a barricade. He said police officials at a barricade asked him to get nod from the ADCP. “Is it practically possible for an ordinary citizen to talk to the higher official daily?” he questioned.

Surinder Singh, another hotelier, said tourists had to face problems in reaching hotels after parking vehicles. There were 400 hotels inside the walled city. They, at least, need rickshaws to reach hotels as the visiting families comprise old, infirm and children, besides bags and baggage. Similarly, shops selling merchandise on the Heritage Street are unable to replenish their items.