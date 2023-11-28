Heroin, cellphones seized from Central Jail during checking

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 27

Officials of the Central Jail, Sri Goindwal Sahib, led by Assistant Superintendent Sushil Kumar, conducted a surprise checking of different barracks in the jail and recovered 128.23 grams of heroin, 1,000 intoxicant tablets and four mobiles with SIM.

Sub-Inspector Hardial Singh of Goindwal Sahib police station said that four inmates lodged in the jail have been booked under Section 21-C, 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act read along with Section 52-A of the Prisons Act. Police said that the four inmates lodged in the jail have been identified as Manpreet Singh Mani and Varinder Singh Billi, both of Tarn Taran, Malkiat Singh of Sarhali and Jagdeep Singh of Patti. They have been nominated as accused in the case.

Police said that the material was thrown from outside the jail by supporters of the inmates. It may be mentioned that objectionable articles have been recovered from inside the jail barracks in the last few years.

#Tarn Taran