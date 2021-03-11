High alert sounded in border districts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

Following a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the headquarters of the Punjab Police’s intelligence wing in Mohali, a high alert has been sounded in the border district here.

Senior Punjab Police officials held a meeting and carried out search operations at different places besides enhancing security cover at vulnerable places, including government buildings.

The Amritsar city as well rural police have already been on alert in view of the upcoming Ghallughara Diwas to be observed on June 6 at the Golden Temple.

Also, the Punjab Police have arrested two persons with an IED in the Tarn Taran area, who were hired for retrieving the explosives and delivering it somewhere else. Recently, there has been a spurt in drone activities from across the international border, in smuggling heroin, arms and explosives by anti-national elements from neighbouring country, who want to disrupt peaceful atmosphere here.

“Though we are already on high alert in view of Ghallughara Diwas, security around the police offices and headquarters has been enhanced following Monday’s Mohali incident,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Parminder Singh Bhandal. He said checkpoints at the entry and exit points have been set up, while search operations were being carried out in different areas.

Following the RPG attack in Mohali, the police teams headed by ACP-rank officials held search around religious places, including Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and government buildings, including the railway station and bus stand, said another police official.

Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said the entire Punjab Police was on alert. Being a border city, having a number of places of importance, senior police officials were asked to remain on toes and ensure appropriate security arrangements at the places falling under their jurisdiction.

Swarndeep Singh, SSP Amritsar (rural), said security had been beefed up and search operations were on at different areas. A close eye was also being kept at the suspicious elements in order to thwart any untoward incident.

Tarn Taran: SHOs told to remain in field

Cops check a vehicle in Jhabal on Tuesday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran: Keeping in view the high alert sounded by the Director General Of Police (DGP), Punjab, the district police, too, have intensified security in the district. The high alert was sounded due to the RPG explosion that occurred at the headquarters of the Punjab Police’s intelligence wing in Mohali on Monday night. DSP, city, Barjinder Singh said all officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to remain in the field. The DSP said security at all entry points to the district at Harike, Beas river bridge, Goindwal Sahib, Khabbe Dogra on Tarn Taran-Jandiala Guru Road, Mannan on the Amritsar-Khemkaran Road among other places has been tightened. The activities of suspected persons is also under scanner. The DSP said special checking of vehicles was being conducted. The police will remain deployed at the nakas in the district at night too. OC