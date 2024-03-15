High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Amritsar, March 14

Justice Arun Palli, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court along with Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, District and Sessions Judge, Amritsar, visited the Civil Court Complex, Baba Bakala Sahib, for inspection on Thursday.

Justice Palli first visited the court of Additional Civil Judge, Senior Division-cum-Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Rajwinder Kaur. Later, he inspected the court of Bikramdeep Singh, Civil Judge, Junior Division-cum-Judicial Magistrate.

He also interacted with the litigants and heard their grievances and instructed the presiding officers of the court to redress their grievances and provide them with all necessary facilities.

Justice Palli also visited the Bar Association office where he was welcomed by its president Guriqbal Singh and other advocates. He also interacted with the lawyers on legal aid panel at the Legal Aid Clinic. He took note of pendency of cases in the court and asked the judicial officials to give more time and put in hard work to reduce the pendency of cases. The judge noted that a total of 4,511 cases were pending in the sub-divisional court. Justice Palli also instructed the presiding officers to provide friendly atmosphere to the litigants, members of the public and advocates, so that there is no hindrance in dispensation of justice and the confidence of the public and litigants remains intact in the judicial system.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baba Bakala