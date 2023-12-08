High Court vacates interim bail of AIT ex-law officer Gautam Majithia

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 7

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has cancelled the interim bail of Gautam Majithia, former law officer of the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), who was booked by the Vigilance Bureau (VB), on charges of corruption on July 4 this year. The high court had granted him interim bail in September this year.

The high court in its order pronounced on December 5 pointed out that granting anticipatory bail to the petitioner (Gautam Majithia) could hamper the investigations. It would send across a negative message to society and potentially increase corruption. Simply because he is an advocate, it does not mean that he has not committed any offence, it said.

“Considering the nature of allegations and for the reason for petitioner was a law officer of the AIT and as such prime facie he is a public servant and also the evidence collected does not warrant the grant of bail to him,” the court said, while vacating the interim bail orders issued earlier.

Majithia was booked for corruption following a complaint by Jatinder Singh, a resident of Partap Avenue, who had alleged that he took bribe for releasing compensation to him as directed by the court. He owned 6.6 acres (20 bigha) of land in New Amritsar area which was acquired by the AIT on March 25, 2022. The court had directed the AIT to release 20 per cent more compensation to him. He had approached then law officer Gautam, who had allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from him, for releasing the compensation amount.

Jatinder told the VB that Gautam allegedly took Rs 7 lakh from him for releasing the compensation. He said following a petition, the court directed to release 20 per cent more compensation to him.

The case was registered after a video of Gautam allegedly taking bribe went viral on social media. More videos later cropped up which were later submitted to the VB.

A VB official said investigations in the case were in progress and Majithia would be arrested soon after the vacation of the interim bail orders.

Had allegedly taken bribe