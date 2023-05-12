Hike in honorarium of teachers on exam duties demanded

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

Members of the PCCTU from Amritsar and Gurdaspur today submitted a representation to the examination controller, GNDU, demanding an increase in honorarium of teachers on examination duties. Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon, general secretary, PCCTU, and Dr Lalit Kumar, district president, Gurdaspur, met Dr Palwinder Singh, professor-in-charge examination, Guru Nanak Dev University, to discuss the matter on the issue.

Dr Sekhon said that Guru Nanak Dev University had not revised the rates of honorarium since 2013 whereas university had increased the examinations charges frequently. “Panjab University, Chandigarh, is paying approximately 40 per cent more honorarium than the Guru Nanak Dev University since 2016. GNDU pays Rs 18 per answer sheet for undergraduate and Rs 21 per answer sheet for postgraduate evaluation, whereas PU pays Rs 24 per answer sheet for undergraduate and Rs 27 for postgraduate evaluation. Additionally, the GNDU has condition for teachers evaluating answer sheets that they must check a minimum of 250 answer sheets. We have requested the controller examination to enhance the honorarium at par with Punjab University, or otherwise,” said Dr Sekhon. This honorarium is given to teachers serving exam duties as observers, flying squad members, evaluators and centre superintendents.

The delegation also raised the issue of compensatory leave against duty on Sunday/gazetted holiday. Most of the principals/heads of institutions do not allow compensatory leave against duty on Sunday. Dr Palwinder Singh ensured that the letter will be issued to the principals regarding compensatory leave.