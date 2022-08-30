Hike in rates of sand upsets people's budget

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 29

The spike in rates of sand has upset the budget of people who are constructing commercial and residential buildings.

Prices of different varieties of sand have been rising since the start of the current financial year. A 100 cubic feet of fine sand available earlier for Rs 1,600 rose to Rs 3,200 in April, giving a severe jolt to consumers. Next month (in May), both fine and coarse sand shot up to nearly Rs 4,000 per 100 cubic feet. In the local market, high quality coarse sand, like for its strength in building construction, is being sold at Rs 5,500 and Rs 600 per 100 cubic feet, depending upon its quality. A similar quantity of fine sand is being sold at Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,000.

Harmanpreet Singh, a businessman dealing in construction material, including sand, recalled Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the run-up to the Assembly election in the state had claimed that his party’s government would earn Rs 20,000 crore from the sale of sand in the state. So far, the government has not shown any roadmap to achieve the cherished desire of their party founder. But this is clear to people that they have to shell out more for the material, which used to be extremely affordable in the beginning of this year.

Prabhjot Singh, whose construction company takes contracts of government projects, said: “Contractors were worst-hit by spiralling inflation on construction materials. Bound by the agreement, the rates per square feet were fixed while there has been considerable cost escalations during the past few months. So they are incurring huge losses.”

Prices up since beginning of fiscal