 Himang Gupta shines in CLAT : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Himang Gupta shines in CLAT

Himang Gupta shines in CLAT

Himang being felicitated in Amritsar on Saturday.



Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Himang Gupta, a student of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, secured All-India Rank 5 in the Common Law Admission Test, scoring 110.75 out of 150. He also stood Ist in the state. Himang, a student of Class +2 (Humanities), aspires to join National Law school of India University, Bangalore, and pursue his career in litigation. Regional officer (Punjab Zone A) Dr Neelam Kamra, congratulated Himang and lauded his efforts. She blessed him with success in his future endeavours. The manager of the school, Pushpinder Walia, extolled the hard work of Himang and wished him success in life. Principal Pallavi Sethi was exhilarated at the feat achieved by Himang and advised him to stay resilient to achieve great heights and set new benchmarks.TNS

Art & crafts exhibition

Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar, organised an art and craft exhibition, ‘Rachna’, on December 24. Students displayed their skills on the occasion. Harpreet Singh, SDM, Amritsar-II, was the chief guest and Arvinder Chamak, secretary, Indian Academy of Fine Arts, was the guest of honour. Principal Vinodita Sankhyan said main attraction of the event was the maths fashion show, experiential learning, skill and vocational development. The students from Class nursery to +2 displayed their projects. The craft items from different states presented national integrity. Working models and projects prepared by the students from Class III to X were a great attraction. LEGO projects also captivated the attention of the viewers. TNS

Classical music evening

Guru Nanak Dev University’s Department of Music and Swar Sangam Amritsar in association with Rotary Club, New Amritsar, will organise ‘Swar Amrit’, an evening of classical instrumental music on Sundayat 4 pm in Guru Nanak Auditorium. Hardip Singh, OSD to Vice-Chancellor said Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Grammy Awardee Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Pandit Salil Bhatt would present instrumental music. He said Jahanzeb Akhtar, Chief Commissioner, Income Tax Department, would be the chief guest on the occasion. TNS

Bhavan shines in Science Congress

Punjab State Council for Science and Technology organised 30th edition of the state level children’s science congress at DAV University, Jalandhar, from December 21 to 23. The theme of the science congress was ‘Understanding Ecosystem for Health and Well Being’. As many as 135 teams from across the statae participated in it. Bhavans’s SL students Suhana and Hardik (senior team) bagged the first position. Siya and Vaibhavi (junior team) secured the fourth position. Both teams will now participate in national level science congress that is slated to be held in Ahmedabad from January 27 to January 31, 2023. Chairman Avinash Mohindru and principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated the winners and wished them good luck. TNS

Martyrdom week of Sahibzadas

Tarn Taran: Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Chabal, marked the martyrdom week of Sahibzadas. The students wore ‘khalsai bana’ on Saturday. The Gatka team of the school presented an attractive show on the occasion. The students recited hymns and Harpal Singh, a teacher, apprised them of the history of sahibzadas. Principal Urminder Kaur motivated the students to follow the teachings of Gurus. OC

Annual function held

Tarn Taran: The annual function was celebrated at Shah Harbans International School, Raniwalah, on Saturday. Students presented a cultural programme highlighting the culture of Punjab. The student delivered a message against drugs and other social evils. Sakattar Singh Sandhu, member of the academic council, Punjab School Education Board, and Sukhjinder Singh Gill, state representative of the recognised schools, gave away prizes to student. Gurwinder Singh Sandhu highlighted the school progress.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

5
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

8
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

10
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water