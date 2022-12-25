Himang Gupta shines in CLAT

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Himang Gupta, a student of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, secured All-India Rank 5 in the Common Law Admission Test, scoring 110.75 out of 150. He also stood Ist in the state. Himang, a student of Class +2 (Humanities), aspires to join National Law school of India University, Bangalore, and pursue his career in litigation. Regional officer (Punjab Zone A) Dr Neelam Kamra, congratulated Himang and lauded his efforts. She blessed him with success in his future endeavours. The manager of the school, Pushpinder Walia, extolled the hard work of Himang and wished him success in life. Principal Pallavi Sethi was exhilarated at the feat achieved by Himang and advised him to stay resilient to achieve great heights and set new benchmarks.TNS

Art & crafts exhibition

Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar, organised an art and craft exhibition, ‘Rachna’, on December 24. Students displayed their skills on the occasion. Harpreet Singh, SDM, Amritsar-II, was the chief guest and Arvinder Chamak, secretary, Indian Academy of Fine Arts, was the guest of honour. Principal Vinodita Sankhyan said main attraction of the event was the maths fashion show, experiential learning, skill and vocational development. The students from Class nursery to +2 displayed their projects. The craft items from different states presented national integrity. Working models and projects prepared by the students from Class III to X were a great attraction. LEGO projects also captivated the attention of the viewers. TNS

Classical music evening

Guru Nanak Dev University’s Department of Music and Swar Sangam Amritsar in association with Rotary Club, New Amritsar, will organise ‘Swar Amrit’, an evening of classical instrumental music on Sundayat 4 pm in Guru Nanak Auditorium. Hardip Singh, OSD to Vice-Chancellor said Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Grammy Awardee Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Pandit Salil Bhatt would present instrumental music. He said Jahanzeb Akhtar, Chief Commissioner, Income Tax Department, would be the chief guest on the occasion. TNS

Bhavan shines in Science Congress

Punjab State Council for Science and Technology organised 30th edition of the state level children’s science congress at DAV University, Jalandhar, from December 21 to 23. The theme of the science congress was ‘Understanding Ecosystem for Health and Well Being’. As many as 135 teams from across the statae participated in it. Bhavans’s SL students Suhana and Hardik (senior team) bagged the first position. Siya and Vaibhavi (junior team) secured the fourth position. Both teams will now participate in national level science congress that is slated to be held in Ahmedabad from January 27 to January 31, 2023. Chairman Avinash Mohindru and principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated the winners and wished them good luck. TNS

Martyrdom week of Sahibzadas

Tarn Taran: Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Chabal, marked the martyrdom week of Sahibzadas. The students wore ‘khalsai bana’ on Saturday. The Gatka team of the school presented an attractive show on the occasion. The students recited hymns and Harpal Singh, a teacher, apprised them of the history of sahibzadas. Principal Urminder Kaur motivated the students to follow the teachings of Gurus. OC

Annual function held

Tarn Taran: The annual function was celebrated at Shah Harbans International School, Raniwalah, on Saturday. Students presented a cultural programme highlighting the culture of Punjab. The student delivered a message against drugs and other social evils. Sakattar Singh Sandhu, member of the academic council, Punjab School Education Board, and Sukhjinder Singh Gill, state representative of the recognised schools, gave away prizes to student. Gurwinder Singh Sandhu highlighted the school progress.