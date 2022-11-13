'Hind Da Rakha' marks 401st Parkash Purb of 9th Sikh master, Guru Teg Bahadur

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 12

The UK Academy and Sada Naat Ghar, in collaboration with the Punjab Natshala, staged “Hind Da Rakha”, a play dedicated to the valour of Sikh warriors and ninth Sikh master, Guru Teg Bahadur.

Written and directed by Tajinder Sindhra, the play has earlier been staged at multiple platforms in the UK and Canada.

The play was dedicated to the 401st Prakash Purb of the ninth Sikh Guru. Sindhra said the story of the play had been written after many years of research.

“It is based on documented history about the time period of Guru Teg Bahadur. The purpose of presenting the drama is to make today’s generation aware about the martyrdom of the Guru for humanity,” he said.

The play had prominent theatre actors Sharanjit Singh, Surinder Singh, Maninder Singh, Satnam Muddal and Dilshan Randhawa, among others, enacting various roles.

At the end of the play, on behalf of the Punjab Natshala, Shiromani playwright Jatinder Brar congratulated all artistes, who performed on the stage for the excellent presentation of the play and also honoured them with certificates from the organisation.