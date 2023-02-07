Hindenburg-Adani row: Phagwara MLA holds protest

Phagwara, February 6
After Hindenburg report came out on an alleged stock scam by the Adani group, members of the Congress led by Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal staged a protest outside SBI Phagwara, situtated on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road.
In his address, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal said PM Narendra Modi's silence on Hindenburg’s report was surprising. He said the Congress would intensify the stir if the government did not probe the accusation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...
SC to hear plea against Gowri's appointment
Citing ‘political affiliation’, 3 lawyers have challenged he...