Hindenburg-Adani row: Phagwara MLA holds protest

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 6

After Hindenburg report came out on an alleged stock scam by the Adani group, members of the Congress led by Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal staged a protest outside SBI Phagwara, situtated on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road.

In his address, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal said PM Narendra Modi's silence on Hindenburg’s report was surprising. He said the Congress would intensify the stir if the government did not probe the accusation.