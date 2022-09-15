Hindi Divas observed in educational institutes

Amritsar, September 14
To mark Hindi Divas, several institutions hosted seminars and sessions by language and literary experts, who expressed their views on the development and scope of Hindi in Punjab.
Khalsa College organised a special lecture for the students of language, by linguistic experts. “Punjab has a special contribution in the development of the Hindi language. Timeless texts like the Vedas, the Mahabharata and the Ramayana were composed on the soil of Punjab,” noted Khalsa College Principal (Dr) Mehal Singh, in the opening address. Khalsa College for Women also hosted a special seminar.
