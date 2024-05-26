Hindu College celebrates centenary year

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 25

Hindu College celebrated its 100th anniversary here on Saturday. On the occasion, the college had invited several illustrious alumni to address and highlight the college’s legacy.

Tarun Chugh, national general secretary, BJP, and an alumnus of the college, addressed the centenary event and remembering his own days in the college as a student. He said, “What always impressed me was the tremendous dedication of the staff of Hindu College towards education. In my days, they went out of their way to help a student and as I look around today I am delighted to find that this dedication has not waned and is still evident in the faculty,” he said.

Sushil Mittal, VC PTU, lauded the various student centric initiatives started by the college. He said, “It is heartening to find that Hindu College ‘adopt a student’ initiative where any philanthropist can pay for the fees of a

financially weak student and I myself pledge to adopt two deserving students whose education I’ll sponsor.”

Dr Rakesh Joshi, Director, Hindu College, and Sanjay Khanna, Principal, Hindu College, and also an alumnus of the college, said to

celebrate the centenary of any institution is a proud moment for its stakeholders. “This becomes all the more distinguished when the

institution is Hindu College where people like

Dr Manmohan Singh, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi, Madan Lal, two badminton champions and Arjuna Awardees Dinesh Khanna and Davinder Ahuja and many other stalwarts like Satinder Lambah and

comedy star have all been a student,” shared Dr Sanjay Khanna.

Hindu College is the one of the oldest institutions in Amritsar and was founded in 1924 by eminent leaders like late Gopal Dass Bhandari and other illustrious philanthropists, who were members of the Hindu Sabha. During the nationalist movement, it became an epicenter of critical thinking nationalists, writers and socialist leaders.

Earlier in the year, to mark the centenary year celebrations of its foundation, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney announced a grant of Rs 25 lakh for the installation of a solar power system at Hindu College.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Tarun Chugh