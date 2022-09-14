Hindu College library opens its doors for everyone

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

The library of Hindu College, which was accessible only to students and staff, has now been thrown open for people, especially research scholars.

The college, which has been one of the oldest learning institutes in the city, houses rare books and manuscripts in its library, which is one of the oldest in the city. With a collection of more than 40,000 books, journals, newsletters, it also has a collection of ancient texts of Hindi, etc., that have been preserved with great care and security, the college states.

Announcing the availability of the library for everyone, Anju Mahajan, library in-charge, said among the oldest collection in the library includes ancient manuscripts, rare scripts of Hindi, Punjabi and several first editions of famous books. “The college has maintained and preserved the treasure of books very well and we are constantly updating our staff and creating digital archives. We want to encourage people to take up reading, especially get familiar with the rare literature that we have here,” said Anju.

Many books have been presented to the library by collectors and book enthusiasts, including Dr Shailendra Kumar Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Philosophy, Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. “Most of the readers we get include students, who are preparing for competitive exams. Along with this, people of older age group, who like reading books, have also been reaching out to us. In such a situation, efforts are being made continuously to increase the book collection for them,” said Anju.

The college boasts of having a long list of eminent alumni, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Army chief Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, cricketers Bishan Singh Bedi, Madan Lal and Arjuna awardee badminton player Dinesh Khanna, among others. The library also has memorabilia of its famous alumni among its collection.