Hindu jatha leaves for Pakistan to visit Katas Raj temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri

Jatha leader appealed to the Pak govt to be liberal in granting visas to the Hindu devotees

Hindu pilgrims before leaving for the Katas Raj Temples in Pakistan to celebrate the Maha Shivratri festival at Durgiana Temple on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, February 16

Around 60 members of Hindu Jatha from India crossed over to Pakistan on a six-day pilgrimage to celebrate Maha Shivratri at Shree Katas Raj cluster of temples in Pakistan, under the banner of Kendriya Sanatan Dharam Sabha, through Attari-Wagah border today.

Resentment prevailed among the devotees against the Pakistan authorities for being tough on granting visas. Some were left disappointed as they were either denied visa or had to skip the trip due to late intimation.

Some pilgrims from far off places like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan had to cancel their train bookings and arranged costly flights to join the jatha members to depart from Amritsar.

Some pilgrims reached the Durgiana Mandir a day prior to their departure for pilgrimage to Pakistan. Some later joined them at the Attari border directly.

Durgiana Mandir Committee’s president Luxmi Kanta Chawla said that it was a pity that in a country with a population of 140 crore, the Hindu jatha’s strength would be in hundreds.

“The pilgrimage is planned with the recommendation of the Union government. I seek Centre’s intervention to request that on the lines of Sikh pilgrimage tour, which would be between 2000-3000, the Hindu religious tour should also comprise at least 1000 devotees. Also, it should be ensured that the Pakistan government should make adequate arrangements for the stay and food for the pilgrims,” she said.

Tarlok Chand, who has been to Hindu shrines in Pakistan frequently and led the jatha, appealed to the Pakistan High Commission to be liberal in granting visas. “We had submitted applications for 135 devotees to the Pakistan authorities, but only 114 visas were granted. Most among them could not join us as they belonged to far off places and got late visa confirmation,” he said.

He also appealed to the Pakistan authorities to furnish the visa process in advance, so that more and more pilgrims could fulfill their aspirations to visit Hindu shrines located on the other side of India-Pakistan border.

“There are many shrines associated with Sanatan Dharam which were not allowed to be visited by the Pakistan authorities. Our access would be restricted to Lahore only to visit Katas Raj temples or shrines located over there. I appeal to the Pakistan authorities to extend the access of pilgrims and streamline the visa formalities,” he said.

Meanwhile, after crossing the Attari-Wagah border on foot today, the pilgrims would have their night stay at Lahore. Next day, they would leave for Shree Katas Raj temples located in Chakwal district by road and have a day’s halt after paying obeisance. On February 18, the main occasion of ‘Shivratri Utsav’ would be celebrated in Shree Amarkund and ‘havan’ would be held at Katas Raj temples. In the evening, deepmala and fireworks would be displayed. On February 19, they would come back to Lahore where pooja and celebrations would be held in Shree Krishna Jee Mandir and visit other Hindu temples. On February 21, the devotees would take part in the pooja at Shree Luv Maharaj Samadhi in old Shahi Qila at Lahore. A day after, they would return through the Attari-Wagah border only.

