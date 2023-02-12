Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

Doctors had to use 44 stitches to fix the face of a 17-year-old girl after she received cut injuries due to hit by a synthetic kite string here on Friday evening. She was riding pillion on a two-wheeler being driven by her father while returning from a tuition class.

A resident of a locality on the Chabal road, Umesh Malhotra said he was returning home after picking up her daughter Ritika from a tuition centre in Lohgarh area when her daughter started screaming.

“As we stopped I noticed that she got a deep cut injury on her face near the eyes. Passersby helped me to shift her to a hospital where doctors administered 44 stitches close to the injured area.” He said all this happened because an ignorant child was using the plastic string to fly kites.

“For me, it is very strange that someone’s pleasure may cost someone her life. I want to request all the residents of the city to sensitize their parents to the harms being caused by the plastic thread. At the same time I would like to request those in power to take action against the shopkeepers selling the killer thread to children,” said the victim’s father.

Though the synthetic kite thread has been banned by the government a few years ago, it is still in demand and being sold. Residents said the government should strictly implement the ban orders and at the same time, the government must make people aware of the harms of the banned thread.