Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Amritsar, January 17

A youth was grievously injured by a dangling Chinese synthetic kite string on Sultanwind Road here on Tuesday. The string left a deep cut on his throat when he was on his way to work (he is an employee of HDFC Bank).

The victim has been identified as Mansimran Singh (28), a resident of Baba Buddha Ji Avenue falling under the Sultanwind police station here. Passersby rushed him to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be serious.

Paramjit Singh Rajewal, father of the victim, said his son worked in the loan department of the bank. He said this morning when he was on way to the bank, a dangling acrylic kite string got entangled around his neck slitting his throat. He somehow stopped his bike while passersby rushed towards him and removed the string. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors administered around 20 stitches on his neck.

The incident has once again highlighted the menace of rampant use of Chinese kite string by kite flyers. Concerned over the menace, the Punjab Government had recently asked the Deputy Commissioners and district police chiefs to take stern action against the violators recently. Despite this, the deadly string is used by people while the district administration and police officials look the other way.

