Hoax bomb threat to school; 4 students involved: Police

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 8

Panic gripped the holy city after DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, got threats of firing and bomb explosion on the social media on Wednesday late evening, sending the police into a tizzy. Soon, the school turned into a fortress with anti-sabotage and SWAT teams and a huge posse of police personnel taking charge of the school premises.

The entire school complex was combed by the police with the help of sniffer dogs late in the night, but nothing was found on the premises. The school, however, opened to a thin presence on Thursday owing to the scare created by the hoax.

Will take strict action against guilty Alarmed by the threat on social media, the school authorities immediately swung into action and informed the police, which took the necessary steps. Strict action will be taken against the students involved in the mischievous act. —Dr Pallavi Sethi, Principal, DAV Public School

Meanwhile, during the preliminary probe, the police found out that it was a “mischievous act” of four school students, who were identified and being questioned. As the accused were juvenile, the police informed their family members and the school management in this regard.

School Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi said alarmed by the social media message, the school authorities immediately swung into action and informed the police, which took the necessary steps. She said strict action would be taken against the students involved in the mischievous act so that it served a lesson for other children also.

“After completing the combing operation around 1 am, the police found it was a hoax and informed the school authorities about it. Thereafter, we decided to open the school on September 8. Parents and children were informed accordingly,” she said. “The police investigations revealed that four students of Class IX had created the social media post that led to panic in the city. The managements of different schools and parents got concerned and were talking about the hoax threat,” said Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh.

The police did not take any legal action against them as it would have affect their education. Earlier, former IG and MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh also reached the school complex in the night and interacted with the school authorities, besides speaking to police officials.

‘Mischievous act’

During preliminary probe, the police found out that it was a ‘mischievous act’ of four school students, who were identified and questioned. As the accused are juvenile, the police informed their family members and the school management.