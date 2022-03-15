Hockey: Amritsar district girl Manpreet Kaur to lead state’s junior team for nationals

Amritsar, March 14

Manpreet Kaur from the district will lead the state women’s hockey team slated to participate in the 12th Hockey India National Junior Women’s Hockey Championship to be held in Andhra Pradesh from March 23.

She said the entire team was upbeat over getting selected to play in the upcoming event, adding that they would perform their best and were focusing on improving stick work and endurance level to gain an edge. She hoped that the girls in her team would easily acclimatise to play the championship in peninsular India.

Other members of the team are Sharanjit Kaur, Manpreet Kaur, Amarin Hamid, Chewang Tamang, Vaishali Sharma, Amandeep Kaur, Sneha Sabharwal, Anjali Panwar, Sukhjit Kaur and Megha — all from Amritsar; Mehakpreet Kaur and Soma, both from LPU; Mithali, Vice-Captain, from Bathinda; Sukhpreet Kaur, Savina Rani and Muskanpreet, both from Mohali. Amarjit Singh will be the team’s coach.