Hockey player honoured with Rs 10 lakh cash award

Amritsar, April 2
National hockey player Araijeet Singh Hundal was honoured with Rs 10 lakh cash award by Hockey India. He is a student of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) and belongs to Pakharpura village in the district.
The prize was jointly given by Hockey India president Dilip Kumar Tirki and secretary general Bhola Nath recently.
The son of former national hockey player Kuljit Singh Hundal said he was humbled with the felicitation. His father Kuljit and mother Rani Hundal said they were proud at Araijeet’s performance in hockey.
Araijeet performed exemplary well at national and international tournaments such as Hockey Pro League 2022-23, Hockey Pro League 2023-24, Junior World Cup 2023 and Junior Asia Cup (Men) 2023.
Due to his consistent performance, Hockey India had included him in the 2023 Under 21 exemplary players list.
