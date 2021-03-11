Hockey players in Junior World Cup

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two players of Khalsa Hockey Academy under the Khalsa College Charitable Society participated in the Junior World Hockey Cup organised by Indian hockey team in South Africa. Emerging academy players, Reet and Priyanka, have already played test matches against Spain. Dr Kawaljeet Singh, director, sports, said the main objective of the society was to promote women’s sports. Reet has received the award for her outstanding performance at the fourth Youth Olympics in Argentina. At present, both the players are serving Indian Railways.

Online placement drive

The process of placement is going on priority at DAV College, Amritsar. More than 20 MNCs and notable companies have conducted virtual campus placement drives so far. Many students of college have been placed with TCS, Infosys, Decathlon and Wipro. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said in recent online drive, 10 students were selected as Graduate IT Trainees in TCS. Of these students, seven are from BCA, two from BSc IT and one student of BSc (computer science). Their annual package will be Rs 2 lakh. Prof Vikram Sharma, in-charge of placement team, said this year we have invited good companies on priority basis.

coffee table book released

The Principal of Khalsa College, Dr Mehal Singh, was on Tuesday presented a coffee table book titled ‘Sadda Sohna Punjab’, which depicts the mesmerising beauty of green fields by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu. Dr Mehal applauded the efforts of Punjab-based lawyer, author and nature photographer for compiling this pictorial work highlighting the serene nature of Punjab and also acknowledged the picturesque book to be a treasure house for the nature lovers, travellers as well as tourists who look for such eco-destinations. Sandhu said he has compiled this work on nature locations with aim to project awe-inspiring natural wonders of Punjab, which might have remained unnoticed by the travellers and to promote the tourism in the state.

Khalsa Int’l School students excel

Students of Khalsa College International Public School, Ranjit Avenue, under the Khalsa College Governing Council, made a name for the district and the school by winning a gold medal in the karate championship. Principal Nirmaljit Kaur Gill said Class 10 student Rana Ranveer Singh has won a gold medal in the championship. Rana Ranveer and 6th class student Sachleen Kaur won silver medal in taekwondo championship as well. She said while playing in the junior category, the above students showed determination, courage and bravery and won the tricky competition.