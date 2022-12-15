Hockey World Cup trophy gets warm welcome in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

The trophy of Men’s Hockey World Cup and its officials were accorded a warm welcome by state government, Punjab Hockey Federation and the SGPC on its arrival in the holy city on Wednesday.

As a part of its countrywide tour the trophy of Men’s Hockey World Cup, which is scheduled to commence in Odisha from January 13, 2023, arrived for Punjab at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International airport in the morning.

Nitin Kohli, president, Hockey Punjab, along with Brig (retired) Harcharan Singh Olympian, Surinder Singh Sodhi Olympian, Harpreet Singh Olympian, who also happens to be secretary hockey Punjab, Balwinder shami Olympian Baljit Dhillon Olympian, Jagdeep Gill International hockey player, Amrik Singh Powar, International hockey player, welcomed the trophy at the International airport.

Officials accompanying the trophy paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. Earlier, the trophy and officials were taken to Spring Dale School from the airport.

The trophy was also taken to Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) where it was extended a rousing welcome.

At the end of the day the world cup trophy was handed over to Haryana state hockey for its next sojourn.