Hold campaign against drugs: SSP to students

Kapurthala, September 27

The district police in association with IK Gujral Punjab Technical University on Wednesday conducted a seminar focusing on prevention of drugs in society with a message to sensitise maximum people about the ill-effects of this menace.

SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu gave a call to the teaching fraternity as well as students to make pro-active contribution in the campaign against drugs initiated across the state by the Punjab Police. While interacting with the university teaching staff, SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu said the teaching fraternity could make a healthy contribution to fight this social menace thus keeping youngsters apprised about harmful impact of drugs on health. He said educational institute should come forward to join hand with the police in this campaign against drugs so as to execute the efforts in this cause efficaciously.

The SSP said this awareness chain should reach the grassroots level to see results. Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Sushil Mittal also urged the faculty to play a constructive role in this movement for healthy society. Registrar SK Mishra assured that the university would join hands with the police administration in this noble cause. The SSP also sought valuable suggestions from the audience to make the drive a success.

