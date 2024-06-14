Hold MC elections, clean up civic mess, BJP tells Punjab CM Mann

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 13

The local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by former Member of Parliament Shwait Malik and district president Harwinder Sandhu today urged the Punjab government to hold Municipal Corporation elections which have been pending for nearly a year and half. They pointed out that garbage littered every nook and cranny of the city due to improper lifting while the people were struggling to get even safe drinking water.

Speaking at the BJP district office Shaheed Harbans Lal Khanna Memorial, Malik, a former Rajya Sabha Member, lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state for ignoring the city. He said that heaps of garbage are lying everywhere in Guru Ki Nagri, which is a centre of attraction for devotees and tourists from all over the world. Malik said that the Bhagwant Mann government is responsible for turning a holy and religious city into a heap of garbage and filth. The garbage and choked sewerage have made the lives of people difficult as they have to deal with sewerage blockage and contaminated drinking water every day. The condition of the roads in the city is also very poor.

Malik said that not only Amritsar but also other cities of the state where the MC House was dissolved are facing a similar situation. “The main reason behind this mess is to make it clear to all that municipal elections have not been held in the five corporation cities till now. The AAP and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have lost the Lok Sabha elections in all the five municipal corporations of Punjab and the CM knows that his party will face defeat in the municipal elections as well. That is why the Aam Aadmi Party and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are running away from holding municipal elections,” said Malik.

“If Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann does not provide relief to the residents of Amritsar from these civic problems, then the BJP will not hesitate to take to the streets,” said party district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu.

