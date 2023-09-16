Holiday in Amritsar district today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

The state government has declared a local holiday on September 16 (Saturday) in Amritsar district on the auspicious occasion of the first Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

A spokesperson for the state government said all the offices of Punjab Government, Boards/Corporations and government educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday in the district. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Personnel Department.

#Guru Granth Sahib