Holidays in 9 Tarn Taran schools till August 23

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 20

In the orders issued here on Sunday, District Magistrate (DM) Baldeep Kaur has declared holidays in nine schools of the district till August 23.

In the orders, the District Magistrate stated that as the buildings of the Government Senior Secondary School, Kot Budha, Government Senior Secondary School, Dubli, Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Khemkaran, Government Senior Secondary School, Sabhra, Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Valtoha, Government Middle School, Talwandi Sobha Singh, Government Senior Secondary School, Harike, and Government Senior Secondary School, Marhana, had been turned into relief camps for the flood- affected people so these would remain closed for three days.

The Government Elementary School, Kutiwala, had been closed as its complex was filled with floodwater.

#Tarn Taran