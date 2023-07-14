Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 13

Schools will remain closed till July 16 as the state government today announced extension of holidays due to floods in Punjab. In a tweet, Education Minister Harjot Bains said it was decided that all government, aided and private schools would remain closed till July 16.

Earlier, holidays were till July 13. The government maintained that the extension of holidays in schools was necessary.

The schools were closed keeping in mind the incessant rains, floods and safety of students as well as teachers. All schools would reopen for regular teaching from July 17 onwards.

Meanwhile, all government schools have suspended academic activities during the holidays. Some private schools in the district have started online classes, especially for senior students. These classes are being run from home by teachers.

