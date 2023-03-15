Holy city all set to host G20 summit

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

With the holy city all set to host the first event of the G20 Summit, the historic Khalsa College has become an epicentre of pre-event activity. In view of the G20 events, the Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) has declared a holiday for four of its institutions on March 15.

KCGC honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said all was decked up at the heritage building of the college for the main conference of the G20 on education. He said top minds from around the world would be converging for thought-provoking sessions and they are happy and excited to host the event.

“The whole college building has been cleaned and white-washed and the main historic Sunder Singh Majithia Hall is ready for the conference,” he said.

Khalsa College Principal Dr Mehal Singh said heavy security arrangements had been made and the whole venue would be sealed by security agencies and only authorised persons would be able to move around the campus on the day.

The century-old college, found in 1892, with its Nanakshahi red brick structure and architecture that is a mix of Sikh, Mughal and British style, was designed by Ram Singh.

Khalsa college declares holiday

The historic Khalsa College has become an epicentre of pre-event activity. In view of the G20 events, the Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) has declared a holiday for four of its institutions on March 15.