Holy city first in Punjab to devise creative voter awareness graffitis

Amritsar, April 22

Creatively using grafittis, turning popular dialogues from films into voter awareness slogans and conducting cycle rallies and cultural programmes at Wagah to engage with voters not just from Punjab but also other states, has earned Amritsar district the first place in the state in designing and running voter awareness campaigns under SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme. In the rankings released by the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, the district secured the top place for designing a campaign to ensure maximum voter participation in the upcoming LS polls.

SAS Nagar has got the second place and Roopnagar district the third place, while Patiala district has been given an encouraging mention for preparing a special song. Sharing details, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said, “The CEO Punjab had asked for a detailed report regarding all the SVEEP activities being conducted in all the Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab and the work being done on social media, by the respective teams. After the scrutiny of reports received from various districts, Amritsar has been declared number one.” He congratulated all the SVEEP teams of the district for the achievement.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nikas Kumar, head of the SVEEP committee, said a special cell was established at the district level, where all the activities are being planned and monitored. “Nodal officers are appointed in every assembly constituency, who monitor the campaign activities of their respected constituency and get the feedback,” he said. According to him, in the coming days, the district administration will organise programmes in this regard on a large scale, in which more voters will be made a part of the electoral process.

It may be mentioned that apart from every school and college, a special event has also been organised at the Wagah border for voter awareness. All efforts are being made in the district and one of these initiatives includes creating graffiti at various places in the city, using popular dialogues of famous film characters to sensitise people about their voting rights. This time, 19.68 lakh voters will exercise their right to vote in Amritsar, while the administration will deploy 99 flying squads to conduct round the clock investigation work during and after the polling.

