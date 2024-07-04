Home Guards jawan killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 3

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on the Chaunk Kainchi-Assal Uttar crossing when his motorcycle collided with a school bus here on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sirtaj Singh (51), a resident of Khemkaran. He was a Punjab Home Guard jawan and was deputed at the Valtoha police station.

Prabhdeep Singh, son of the victim, said his father was going to the Valtoha police station. When his father reached near Chaunk Kainchi, the driver of the bus of Saint Kabir Convent Boarding School, Valtoha, suddenly applied the brake to stop the bus and the victim’s motorcycle rammed the rear of the bus.

He was on way to Amritsar to admit his father in a hospital when he succumbed to his injuries. ASI Sawinderpal Singh said bus driver Gursewak Singh of Mehandipur village had been booked.

