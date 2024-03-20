Honking on roads, functions at public places adding to noise pollution in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 19

City residents are irked at the increasing noise pollution on public roads and markets. Apart from the rising number of vehicles, religious programmes being held at spacious markets and at intersections are adding to the problem of rising decibels.

A DSP-rank official authorised to take action As per norms, holding of any programme in public places requires prior nod, either from the SDM or SHO of the area. In case of a complaint, a DSP rank official is authorised to take action. If required, the official can seek services of PPCB officials to ascertain level of pollution. Vinod Kumar, PPCB official

The vehicular noise pollution gets a boost due to religious programmes in which huge music systems blaring loud noise are installed on roadsides and at public places. Despite being a serious proven health hazard, the administration, traffic and pollution control agencies have not been able to kick-start a programme to pin down the honkers. As per the notification issued by the government in 2014, the level of sound in the residential areas should ideally be 55 dB, and 75 dB in the industrial zone.

Manjot Singh, a vigilant city resident, said locals and visitors were forced to silently bear the cacophony of sound emanating out of vehicles and large sound systems installed on roadsides because there is no one to listen to sane voices. It also gives the impression that there is no rule of law when it comes to holding a programme on roadsides and commercial markets. Any person or group of people can go and install a shamiana to carry out their choice of proceedings, despite the fact that noise pollution is a major cause of hypertension among many residents. It has become a health hazard for people. No devout soul really requires a loudspeaker to pray, feel residents.

Another local resident Pawan Sharma said religious events which exceed permissible sound limits should not be allowed. He opined that the noise pollution created by vehicles, including buses and motorcycles, has been a major cause of concern, also because the number of vehicles on city roads has increased. All this is happening despite the fact that stringent punishment is provided in statutes, in case anyone is found violating the rules. Sharma said keeping in view the deleterious effects of noise pollution on the health and psychological well-being of the people, stringent measures are required from the authorities.

According to an architect Mandeep Singh, concerted efforts are required to combat noise pollution. These are traffic management, land-use planning and design, low-noise tyres, quiet road surfaces, building designs and insulation.

When contacted, Vinod Kumar, an official of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), said that as per the established norms, holding of any programme at public places required prior approval either from the SDM or Station House Officer (SHO) of the area. In case of a complaint filed against people or a group of people causing noise pollution in public, a DSP rank official is authorised to take action. If required, the official can seek the services of PPCB officials to ascertain the level of pollution.

