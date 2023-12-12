Hookah seized from restaurant

Amritsar, December 11
The Ranjit Avenue police raided a restaurant and bar allegedly involved in serving hookah illegally. The police arrested three persons in this connection and recovered four hookahs from the spot.
Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North, said the police arrested Ashish, a resident of Ranjit Avenue, Suryansh, a resident of Hargobind Avenue, and Jagandeep Singh, a resident of Haripura. He said Saurav Gill, resident of Gumtala, and Amit Dhawan, a resident of Hussainpura, were also booked in the case.
He said Amit Dhawan was owner of Smoke on Beer Bar located in Ranjit Avenue and Saurav Gill was its manager. They escaped from the spot. A case under Sections 31, 21-A and 24 of the COTPA was registered against them.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...
Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet
Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests
Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested
The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...