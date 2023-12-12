Hookah seized from restaurant

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 11

The Ranjit Avenue police raided a restaurant and bar allegedly involved in serving hookah illegally. The police arrested three persons in this connection and recovered four hookahs from the spot.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North, said the police arrested Ashish, a resident of Ranjit Avenue, Suryansh, a resident of Hargobind Avenue, and Jagandeep Singh, a resident of Haripura. He said Saurav Gill, resident of Gumtala, and Amit Dhawan, a resident of Hussainpura, were also booked in the case.

He said Amit Dhawan was owner of Smoke on Beer Bar located in Ranjit Avenue and Saurav Gill was its manager. They escaped from the spot. A case under Sections 31, 21-A and 24 of the COTPA was registered against them.