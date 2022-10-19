Hoshiarpur shine in state-level gatka meet

Amritsar, October 18
In the under-21 state-level gatka final (boys and girls), the Hoshiarpur team stood first, Malerkotla second and Nawanshahr was third here on Tuesday. Similarly, in the team performance, Ludhiana stood first, Kapurthala second and Barnala and Moga stood third.
Other winners
In the team performance, Ludhiana stood first, Kapurthala second and Barnala and Moga bagged the third spot.
Their services to the gatka, a Sikh martial art, in the tournament was applauded.
Players attired in Sikhi Sarup displayed martial skills and agility in gatka tournament held at Guru Nanak Stadium. It was organised by the state government with the assistance of Punjab Gatka Association as part of the 2022 ‘Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan’.
Rajinder Singh Sohal, president of the Punjab Gatka Association, appreciating the state-level gatka competition said these players would set an example for Sikh swaroop and Sikh lifestyle.
Baljinder Singh Toor of the Gatka Federation of India congratulated the winners saying that playing the game and adopting the Sikhi outlook would inspire the youth.
