Host Amritsar beat Ferozepur

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

Host Amritsar trounced Ferozepur by six wickets in the PCA Inter-district Senior T20 cricket tournament played at the Gandhi Ground here on Monday.

Batting first, the Ferozepur team made 112 runs for nine wickets in 20 overs. Harmanpreet Singh was the top scorer with 28 runs. For the host, Arjun Pappal, Abhishek Sharma and Akashdeep Singh took two wickets each. While chasing the target, Amritsar batsmen scored 116 in 13.3 overs at the loss of four wickets. Abhay Choudhary was the top scorer with 57 runs. Meanwhile, for Feorzepur, Sukhwinder Singh took two wickets.