Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 13

Eight residents, including the owner of Grand Hotel, who were affected with the hotel digging work, submitted a complaint against the officials concerned and owner of an under-construction building here on Friday.

Now, the DC has constituted a probe panel under ADC Urban Development in this regard. The victims filed a written complaint to the ADC on Friday.

Claim & counter claims Due to the illegal construction activity being carried out by Vijay Sharma, the building of Grand Hotel Amritsar collapsed completely and major damage was caused to the adjoining houses. The entire incident occurred due to the rash and negligent act of the constructor, who failed to carry out compliance of various rules and regulations. Sanjay Sharma, complainant I’ve followed all rules. I got the change of land use, NoCs from the fire wing, mining department and other government agencies. The government gave approval of digging of 45 feet and I didn't dig an inch more than approved. I have all documents and will submit it to the inquiry panel. Vijay Sharma, Owner of under-construction building

Residents along with Sanjay Kumar, owner of Grand Hotel, in their complaint wrote that Vijay Sharma started with the construction work about 4 to 5 days ago on account of regular construction activity, which included digging of earth to more than 15 meters deep causing further damage to the hotel and surrounding buildings.

Officialspeak We have issued notices to both. The Hotel Grand building was declared unsafe and we’ve issued him a notice. While the under-construction building owner was also violating rules. The government approved his plan allowing him to dig 40 feet. Iqbalpreet Singh Randhawa, MTP

“The entire construction and digging work was being carried out by Vijay Sharma beyond the permissible limit and beyond the sanctioned plan, due to which, major damage was caused to our building and surrounding structures. We have suffered great loss to our property as the same has been damaged and become inhabitable and caused huge financial loss and mental trauma. It is requested that sternest action be taken immediately against Vijay Sharma,” the complaint read.

Meanwhile, the owner of the under-construction hotel alleged that Grand Hotel building was deliberately collapsed by its owner. The Municipal Town Planning wing of the Municipal Corporation had issued notices to Grand Hotel owner to stop the seepage of water in the past.

Sharma alleged that the owner of Grand Hotel was responsible for the collapse of the buildings. “He was not taking care of his building properly. The Municipal Corporation declared his building unsafe and it was on the verge of collapse. However, questions are being raised as to how the government approved the plan to dig a 40-feet basement in the residential area. Randhawa claimed that all these questions would be answered before the probe panel, which would submit its report on Monday.